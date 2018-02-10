65,758 cops and 41,178 STF operatives deployed for LG polls

-

The services of 65,758 Police Officers, 41,178 Special Task Force (STF) officers and 7,278 other officers will be utilized for the Local Government (LG) Election, which takes place today.

Police Spokesman, Superintendent of Police Ruwan Gunasekara said that the officers will be deployed throughout the island, for election-related duties and to maintain law and order while the election is taking place today and in the immediate aftermath of the polls. He noted that 26,840 officers will be distributed among the 13,420 election centers. Every election center will have two armed Police officers.

Furthermore, 3,225 mobile Police units with 13,552 officers will be deployed island-wide for monitoring purposes. Furthermore, 99 STF mobile units will be located in selected areas as well, he noted while 175 riot Police teams will also be deployed during this period. Gunasekara noted that 464 barricades will be constructed and will be manned by 3,248 officers.

Over 1,200 armed Police officers will be deployed at election result centers countrywide.

Police also reported that 850 personnel from the three-armed services assigned to a battalion comprising of 6,000 soldiers will be deployed for election duties as well.

Police said that these security measures had been taken following a request made to this effect by the Election Commission.

Army Spokesman Brigadier Sumith Atapattu said that around 850 soldiers will be deployed to 155 selected areas while the additional battalions will also be kept in a state of readiness to meet any emergency situation.

A senior Police officer added that apart from the three-armed forces around 4,000 officers from the STF will also be deployed.