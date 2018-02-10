Prime Minister Wickremesinghe casts his vote

February 10, 2018   11:21 am

By Sanchith Karunaratna

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe arrived at the Colombo University to cast his vote for the Local Government election earlier today (10). 

The Prime Minister spoke to the media after his attendance where he commended the commission of elections for flawlessly executing their administrative duties. 

He further stated that the general populace has been presented with an opportunity to express their opinion through the newly established election system introduced by the UNP led government. 

The Prime Minister stated that this peaceful election has surpassed the expectations of many by being a lucid and conflict-free election. 
In his closing statements he urged the public to make the correct decision for the future of the nation. 

