LG Polls: Voter turnout as at 10.00am :UPDATE By Manushi Silva UPDATE : Voter turnout as at 10am The percentages as follows district wise according to Returning Officers. Gampaha 30 percent Matale 30 percent Hambantota 25 percent Nuwara Eliya 20 percent Polonnaruwa 20 percent Vavuniya 40 percent Moneragala 25 percent Kalutara 20 percent Galle 19 percent Matara 20 percent Kurunegala 30 percent Ratnapura 30 percent Kegalle 30 percent Badulla 20 percent Anuradhapura 25 percent Kandy 49 percent Jaffna 22 percent Kilinochchi 25 percent Trincomalee 50 percent Puttalam 20 percent Mannar 40 percent Ampara 20 percent Mullaitivu 40 percent

