Red notice to candidates and supporters providing transport to voters

It is prohibited to provide transport facility to voters by candidates or their supporters, said Police Media Spokesman Ruwan Gunasekara said.

A number of similar incidents have been reported from several electorates, he said.

Police officers deployed for mobile services have been instructed to arrest candidates and supporters providing transport to candidates, Gunasekara added.

Furthermore, Police Media Spokesman requests voters to use public transport services or their private vehicles to set off to polling stations.

Despite a few minor incidents, voting is being held peacefully throughout the country Ruwan Gunasekara added.