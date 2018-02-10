Prominent politicians cast their vote

-

Several Local Government hopefuls and prominent political figures casted their vote today (10), at polling stations across Sri Lanka.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe addressed the media at the University of Colombo after casting his vote where he stated that the 2018 LG polls have been extremely successful as a result of the new system of elections introduced by the UNP.

President Maithripala Sirisena casted his vote in Polonnaruwa where he advised the people to utilize their democratic right with care.

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa arrived at the Medamulana polling station to cast his vote where he stated that he is confident of a resounding SLPP victory.

Former President Chandika Kumaratunga casted her vote at the Nittambuwa Sangabodhi College while Minister Susil Premajayantha casted his vote at the Udahamulla polling station.

JVP MP Bimal Ratnayake casted his vote in Nugegoda while Western Province Chief Minister Isura Devapriya casted his vote in Madiwela.

Minister Kabir Hashim, Patali Champika Ranawaka and several other prominent politicians were all present at polling stations today.