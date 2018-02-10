LG Election : Polling phase ends with 15,760,867 votes casted

The polling phase of the 2018 Local Government election ended with over 15 million votes casted at 13,374 polling stations across 24 districts.

District Returning Officers reported that 15,760,867 votes were casted today (10), while no major incidents were reported.

Accordingly the general populace voted to elect 8328 Local Government authoritarians to 340 Local Government Institutions comprising of 24 Urban Councils, 41 Municipal Councils, and 275 Pradeshiya Sabhas.

43 accepted political parties contested at the election while 222 independent political parties also nominated representatives amounting to 57,097 Local Government nominees.

The polling phase that commenced at 7.00am today ended at 4.00pm.