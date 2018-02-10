Two arrested over photographing marked ballot papers

February 10, 2018   04:50 pm

By Manushi Silva

A person who photographed a marked ballot paper in a polling station at Pujapitiya, Kandy was arrested.

He was arrested upon a complaint made by the Chief of the respective polling station, according to police.

The mobile phone used to capture the marked ballot paper was also seized along with the suspect.

The suspects will be produced before Kandy Magistrate today (10).

Meanwhile, another individual who captured his marked ballot paper was also detained by the police in a polling station in Aluthgama.

The 23- year –old suspect was released on bail and he had been ordered to appear before Kalutara Magistrate on February 14.

