LG election : District voter turnout as polling concludes

The district-level voter turnout for the Local Government election has been announced by the respective District Returning Officers after polling concluded at 4.00pm today (10).

The voter turnout of each district is as follows:

District Voter Turnout (%) Gampaha 75% Kalutara 80% Matale 80% Nuwara Eliya 70% Galle 75% Polonnaruwa 75% Kegalle 70% Matara 70% Hambantota 70% Jaffna 70% Kilinochchi 76% Batticaloa 75% Kandy 65% Ratnapura 75-80% Monaragala 80% Anuradhapura 85% Kurunegala 78% Trincomalee 85% Puttalam 73% Badulla 65% Ampara 70% Mullaitivu 78% Mannar 77% Vavuniya 72%



The voting of the maiden Local Government Election held under a mixed system in Sri Lanka concluded.

Accordingly the voting which commenced at 7 am today concluded at 4 pm and was held in a peaceful manner, according to election observers.

10,576,862 people were eligible to cast their vote at the Local Government.

Election was held to appoint 8,328 members for 340 local government bodies.

These include 40 Urban Councils, 24 Municipal Councils and 275 Pradeshiya Sabhas.

57,252 candidates are competing at the Local Government Election.

It includes 43 mainstream parties and 222 independent parties.

The election was held at 13,374 election centres countrywide this year.