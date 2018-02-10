Polling largely peaceful, around 65% turnout - Elections Chief

February 10, 2018   06:26 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

The Chairman of the Elections Commission Mahinda Deshapriya says that the results for around 75% of the wards in the Local Government Election will be announced by 9.00pm tonight. 

Speaking at a press conference at the Elections Secretariat in Colombo, after voting concluded today (10), he stated that no major incidents have been reported during polling. 

According to unofficial sources, the overall voter turnout is around 65%, he said. 

Mr Deshapriya stated that he believes they will be able to release the first result of the election by around 6.30pm today and that all results could be released by around 12 noon tomorrow (Feb. 11).

Around 9,000 counting centers have been established in 4,990 wards. 

The Chairman of the Elections Commission also requested the public and candidates to maintain a peaceful post-elections period in the country.   

Counting of votes commenced at centers across the island with them being carried out within polling stations itself this time. 

