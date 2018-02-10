Peaceful campaign, say election observers

February 10, 2018   06:54 pm

By Manushi Silva

Election watchdog groups observed that the run-up to the ‘Local Government Elections 2018’ was one of the most peaceful polls witnessed in the country.

People’s Action for Free and Fair Election (PAFFREL) Executive Director Rohana Hettiarachchi said they had received several election related complaints so far.

He said they received complaints including election campaigns and assaulting.
 
Meanwhile, 39 persons have been arrested in connection to election-related complaints including eight candidates, Police Media Spokesman Ruwan Gunasekara said.

