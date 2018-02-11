LG Polls: Results of several wards released

The results for several Wards of the 2018 Local Government Election have been released by the Elections Commission.

The results of certain several wards of Galle MC, Matara MC, Ambalangoda UC, Kalutara UC, Panadura UC, Kadugannawa UC, Nuwara Eliya PS, Gampola UC, Balapitiya PS, Manthai East PS, Hikkaduwa UC, Weligama PS, Weligama UC, Nagoda PS, Neluwa PS, Pothuvil PS, Habaraduwa PS, Galenbindunuwewa PS, Rathgama PS, Kothmale PS, Welivitiya-Divithura PS, Niyagama PS, Kotapola PS, Dikwella PS, Hakmana PS, Thirappane PS, Dehiattakandiya PS, Malimbada PS and Karandeniya PS were published online using the commission’s social media accounts.

However, the commission is yet to result the cumulative results of the LG bodies despite previously announcing that the results of 75 percent of the wards will be released by 9.00pm tonight.