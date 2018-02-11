Elections Commission explains reason for results delay

The Elections Commission has issued a special statement with regard to the delay in releasing the results of the 2018 Local Government Election.

The release states that Returning Officers have received the results, via fax and telephone, following the conclusion of counting at each polling centers and wards.

However, as Returning Officers have had to compare the results which are delivered by hand and have had to recheck and recheck when preparing the cumulative results, the release of cumulative results could regrettably take a considerable time longer, the commission said.

In addition to this, it says that the cumulative results of a local government institution cannot be released to the media until the results of the wards are input into the database by the Returning Officers.

Therefore the commission requests all media organizations and the general public to wait patiently for the release of officials results.