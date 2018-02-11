President vows to bring noticeable change in next few days

President Maithripala Sirisena told the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) Ministers’ meeting that with the latest results of the Local Government election, he would bring a noticeable change within the next few days, Minister Susil Premajayantha said.

Sources reveal the President could make a few significant changes in the government as mentioned in his statement today (11).

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), backed by former President Mahinda Rajapaksas, is likely heading towards a landslide victory at the local government election garnering, nearly 45 per cent of the votes so far.

The ruling coalition of the SLFP and the UNP yesterday faced its first polls test with over 15 million eligible voters participating in the election to appoint 340 of the islands 341 local councils.