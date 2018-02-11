SLPP heads for landslide victory in local body elections

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) backed by former President Mahinda Rajapakse is heading for a landslide victory in local body elections held on Saturday.

Out of the results released so far, the SLPP has claimed victories at 200 Local Government bodies, showing clear signs of a majority win.

The United National Party (UNP) led by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe comes in a distant second with with control over 36 local government institutions.

The Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) and the United Peoples Freedom Alliance (UPFA) led by President Maithripala Sirisena has managed to secure only 9 LG bodies.

Meanwhile the Illankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi (ITAK) has won 27 LG bodies, a majority of the Northern Province, while the Ceylon Workers Congress (CWC) won 5.

The Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC) has claimed victories at 3 institutions.

Addressing a press conference in Colombo on Sunday, parliamentary leader Dinesh Gunwardena also demanded that leadership of Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) be handed over to Rajapakse. The latter, though still a member of party, had backed an opposition alliance.

This was the first election to be held since the current Government came to power in 2015 defeating the administration led by Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Rajapakse in a statement urged his supporters to celebrate the victory with dignity and not harass those who lost the elections. Son of former President and Member of Parliament Namal Rajapaksa tweeted that the people have spoken their minds and that they want change.

Earlier, high voter turnout of more than 65 percent was recorded at yesterday’s polls signifying anti-incumbency factor.

Elections were held all over the country to elect 8,325 candidates for 340 Local Government bodies.