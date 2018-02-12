Mahinda requests govt. to hold a general election

Mahinda requests govt. to hold a general election

February 12, 2018   12:17 pm

By Manushi Silva

Ad

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa requested government to go for a General Election in order to establish a strong government.

Rajapaksa made this statement at a media briefing held in Colombo today (12) after the SLPP’s victory at the 2018 Local Government elections.

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has made a historic victory since not a single political party in Opposition, had defeated the governing party at a local government election, the Former President said.

The SLPP led by former Minister Prof.G. L. Peiris and backed by Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa succeeded in winning 231 local government institutions that went to poll on February 10.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories