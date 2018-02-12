Mahinda requests govt. to hold a general election

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa requested government to go for a General Election in order to establish a strong government.

Rajapaksa made this statement at a media briefing held in Colombo today (12) after the SLPP’s victory at the 2018 Local Government elections.

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has made a historic victory since not a single political party in Opposition, had defeated the governing party at a local government election, the Former President said.

The SLPP led by former Minister Prof.G. L. Peiris and backed by Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa succeeded in winning 231 local government institutions that went to poll on February 10.