The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has decided to govern government bodies in Nuwara-Eliya District together with the Ceylon Workers’ Congress (CWC).

After attending a public meeting in Hatton with CWC General Secretary Arumugan Thondaman, he made the above remark.

The CWC secured the power of 05 pradeshiya Sabhas in Nuwara-Eliya District while SLPP won only 02 Pradeshiya Sabhas.