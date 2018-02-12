President has not agreed with PM on governing LG bodies - PMD

President Maithripala Sirisena has not agreed with Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on any moves on governing LG bodies or future political activities as reported by media, announced the President’s Media Division.

Issuing a statement, it said that various opinions are being published in the media regarding agreements reached between the President and the Prime Minister on future political activities following the Local Government election.

However, no such decision or agreement has been reached with regard to governing Local Government institutions or the future of political activities of the government, the PMD clarified.