President has not agreed with PM on governing LG bodies - PMD

President has not agreed with PM on governing LG bodies - PMD

February 12, 2018   06:53 pm

By Manushi Silva

Ad

President Maithripala Sirisena has not agreed with Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on any moves on governing LG bodies or future political activities as reported by media, announced the President’s Media Division. 

Issuing a statement, it said that various opinions are being published in the media regarding agreements reached between the President and the Prime Minister on future political activities following the Local Government election. 

However, no such decision or agreement has been reached with regard to governing Local Government institutions or the future of political activities of the government, the PMD clarified. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories