President and PM extend greetings for Maha Shiva Rathri

President’s Message

I extend my greetings to all Hindu devotees world over who celebrate the ‘Maha Shiva Rathri’ with the objective of overcoming darkness and ignorance in life and the world to eliminates the self-pride and selﬁshness of humans, with the desire for the well-being of the entire universe and peace in the world.

Fasting on the day of Shivaratri is considered to be the most important and significant fast for the devotees of Lord Shiva and observance of this ritual with discipline helps a devotee to control the ﬁve sense organs in human beings while keeping the mind in precise concentration on an objective. Devotees of Lord Shiva believe that a person who indulges in a Shivaratri fast with sincerity, all through the day and night performing rituals with perfect devotion is absolved from all sins. Such a devotee reaches the abode of Lord Shiva and lives there happily ever after.

Furthermore, Shiva devotees believe such rituals will reduce the self-pride and selfishness of humans paving the way for coexistence with each other.

Therefore, Shivaratri fast will eliminate the dark evil thoughts emerge in the hearts of the humans and illuminate the wisdom and thoughtfulness. It will, invariably help to build reconciliation and coexistence with each other.

I extend my heartiest greetings to all Hindu devotees around the world who celebrate the ‘Maha Shiva Rathri’ with the desire for well-being of fellow human beings as well as to further consolidate the religious beliefs and the social wellbeing.

Maithripala Sirisena

PM’s Message

Maha Siva Rathri is recognised as a sacred night adored by God Shiva, one Hindus all over the world celebrate with much devotion and special offerings.

On this night of reverence, a lamp aimed at dispelling the darkness of ignorance and heralding in wisdom, is lit. It is believed that a meaningful Maha Siva Rathri Day brings spiritual enlightenment.

Many cultural pursuits and activities are also performed in acknowledgement of Maha Shiva Rathri, known as the night of God Shiva’s dance.

As a community with a long history of co-existance and peace, Sri Lankan Hindus believe in a cherished compassion towards all beings. Their sacred day is also an opportunity for all of us to renew ties of friendship and unity while celebrating cultural differences in a spirit of harmony and fellowship.

Let it truly shine a light of understanding among us all.

I take this opportunity to wish all Hindu devotees a blessed Maha Siva Rathri Day.

Ranil Wickremesinghe

Prime Minister