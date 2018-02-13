Three held with cigarettes at BIA

February 13, 2018   10:32 am

By Yusuf Ariff

Three passengers including 2 females have been detained at the Katunayake Airport for attempting to smuggle cigarettes into the country.

The two females (aged 41 and 30) and the male (42) had arrived from Dubai on flight FZ 551 at 5.00 am this morning.

The suspects are residents Meerigama and Warakapola.

They were apprehended by Customs Narcotics Division and Customs Airport Staff while attempting to smuggle 41,040 sticks of Cigarettes (159 cartons and 462 packets).

The cigarettes, worth Rs 2,052,000, were forfeited while the suspects were released following a warning, Sri Lanka Customs said.  

