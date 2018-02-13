Sergeant killed after bike crashes into back of container

February 13, 2018   12:24 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

A Police Sergeant attached to the Kirulapana Police Station has died following an accident near the Bope fuel station on the Athurugiriya-Malabe road this morning. 

Police said that a motorcycle had crashed into the back of a container truck parked on the roadside. The motorcycle rider was rushed to the Homagama Hospital, however he had succumbed to injuries afterwards. 

The deceased, a 55-year-old resident of Athurugiriya, is a Sergeant attached to the Kirulapana Police Station. 

The driver of the tipper truck has been arrested over the incident.  

