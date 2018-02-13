Peoples decision against govt must be respected - Sampanthan

February 13, 2018   05:03 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

Opposition Leader R. Sampanthan says that so far the Tamil National Alliance (TNA) has not been contacted by any party with regard to forming a new government. 

He stated that because no one has approached them as of yet, they currently have no intention of discussing the matter right now.  

Responding to a query from Ada Derana regarding rumours doing the rounds on a possible UNP-TNA alliance to continue the government, he said that when and if a certain political party official contact them about this they will discuss the matter and take a decision. 

“But we all have to accept the decision of the people. The people have made a decision against this government. Therefore we have to respect that.” 

“However, nobody had talked to us about this and we still do not need to take a decision about it,” he told Ada Derana.  

Speculation has been rife that the TNA is prepared to support the United National Party (UNP) to form a government, but it will not accept any ministerial portfolios. 

However, the official twitter account of the TNA Media Unit quoted party spokesman M.A. Sumanthira as saying that: “We will not join with government until a solution to national question is imminent.”

