Was worried I will die before seeing change of govt Dr Amarasekera
February 13, 2018 06:00 pm
Dr Gunadasa Amarasekera says that the results of the Local Government election can be considered as more of a silent revolution by the people than a political victory.
Speaking at a press briefing of the ‘Collective of National Organisations’ in Colombo today (13), the political activists said that he was worries that he would die before seeing an end of this government and that the result of the LG polls has given him a small hope.