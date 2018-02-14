-

State Minister A.H.M. Fowzie says that the recent media reports alleging that his granddaughter was assaulted within the court premises were created with the intension of tarnishing his name and that of his family.

The state minister issued a special statement today (13), in response and with a clarification to the article published on Ada Derana on February 10 with the headline of ‘Minister Fowzie’s granddaughter assaulted at courts’.



“I deny the contents of the aforesaid article in totality and wish to bring to the limelight the true nature of events that have taken place,” the statement said.

Mr Fowzie further says:



“Mr. Wazeer Ahamed is a married man who has deviously entered into the married life of my granddaughter namely, Hafsa Alif, which resulted in a divorce with her ex-husband, namely, Dr Shazli Mowjood in the year 2016. Wazeer Ahamed now uses my granddaughter for his surreptious activities.



There are several court cases pending against Wazeer Ahamed and my granddaughter and to name a few are, custody matter in respect of the minor child born to my granddaughter and her ex-husband, defamation and assault. Further the District Court has also granted an interim injunction against my granddaughter preventing her from exposing the minor child to Wazeer Ahamed. There is also an interim injunction preventing Wazeer Ahamed from defaming Dr Shazli Mowjood. The latest attempt is calculated to interfere with the court cases and embarrass the family.



Wazeer Ahamed to quench his thirst for revenge against my family, has artfully with the help of my granddaughter, leveled a baseless and unfounded allegation against her ex-husband of criminal intimidation and assault at the Magistrate court premises.



Wazeer Ahamed in a desperate attempt to attract media coverage and to achieve his ulterior motives has created this episode to tarnish my name and that of my family members.



I as a law abiding citizen have not influenced any law enforcement authority throughout my political career and have always allowed the legal system, which I have absolute faith in, to take its course.



His reference to good governance and the rule of law is a cheap attempt to sling mud at me.”



A.H.M. Fowzie MP.,