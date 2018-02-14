Retired Senior DIG Prasanna Nanayakkara has been arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) for allegedly concealing evidence on the murder of Lasantha Wickrematunge.

Police said that the former Senior DIG was arrested last night by the CID, which is investigating the murder.

Nanayakkara was the Senior DIG in charge of Western Province (South) at the time of Lasantha Wickramatunge’s murder while the area of Mount Lavinia also came under his jurisdiction.

He is to be produced before the Mount Lavinia Magistrate today (14), the Police Spokesman’s Office said.

Lasantha Wickramatunge, the founding editor of the Sunday Leader, was murdered on January 08, 2009 in Attidiya, Ratmalana.

Several high-ranking police officers and army intelligence officers have been arrested in connection with the murder case.

Former Acting Crimes OIC of Mount Lavinia Police was also arrested and remanded on February 2.