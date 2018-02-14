Indians nabbed with sea cucumbers and shark fins

Two Indian nationals have been arrested by Kalpitiya Police for the possession of a large stock of sea cucumbers and shark fins.

The arrests were made following a raid carried out at around 6.00 pm last evening (13) while the stock of sea cucumbers and shark fins were found stored inside a house in Puttalam.

699 kg of dried sea cucumbers and 625 kg of dried shark fins found inside the residence have been taken into custody.

Police suspect that the illegal goods were smuggled into the country from India via sea route.

The arrested suspects are to be produced at the Puttalam District Court.