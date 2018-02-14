Academic appointed Sri Lanka consul general in PNG

-

Panditha Bandara has been appointed as the Honorary Consul of Sri Lanka in Papua New Guinea.

He is a senior lecturer in accounting and head of accounting division of the University of Papua New Guinea.

He has been serving in PNG for 16 years as an academic.

He holds a Master of Business Administration from Post Graduate Institute of Management of Sri Jayewardenepura University, Sri Lanka, and a Licentiate of Institute of Chartered Accountants of Sri Lanka, member of Association of Accounting Technicians of Sri Lanka. He is a member of Certified Public Accountant (CPA) PNG and Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy UK. He is also a council member of CPA PNG.

Bandara has written 10 textbooks in business studies, accounting and economics for secondary schools, universities other tertiary institutions.

He is a member of governing councils and academic boards of tertiary educational institutions. He has contributed immensely accounting education in PNG in recent years.

Bandara received Member of Logohu award from the Governor-General, Grand Chief Sir Bob Dadae, at the investiture ceremony held at the Government House. He has been awarded Member of Logohu for his contribution to higher education, particularly accounting profession and accounting education in PNG during the last 16 years.

He serves as the president of Sri Lenka-Papua New Guinea Friendship Foundation.

Source: Loop PNG

-Agencies