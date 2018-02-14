New LG members to assume duties on March 6

-

The 8,325 newly-elected members for the 340 local government bodies countrywide would assume duties in their respective local bodies on March 6.



According to the Provincial Councils and Local Government Ministry, the gazette notification in this regard will be handed over to the Government Printer tomorrow (15).

Meanwhile the Elections Commission will inform the respective political parties in writing on the number of elected members for the respective local government institution in due course.

Additional Election Commissioner Saman Sri Rathnayake said the Commission will also inform the parties on the number of elected female representatives for each party for respective institutions.

Rathnayake said party General Secretaries are required to submit to the Commission, the names of the nominated members to local government institutions.

He said that the Commission will inform the respective political parties on the number of members representing their parties soon, as the Commission has to include the names of elected members and the members in the additional list in the Gazette notification.

Source: Govt. Info. Dept.