National movement against waste and corruption launched

President Maithripala Sirisena has declared his dedication towards building a country free of fraud and corruption.

In order to implement this concept, it has been decided to seek the thoughts, ideas and the support of the people to build a widespread national movement against corruption, bribery, fraud, irregularities and wastage.

A special meeting to discuss setting up of an action plan for elimination of bribery and corruption, coordinated by the Presidential secretariat was held at the Department of Government Information, yesterday (Feb 13).

As a powerful movement of people against corruption, bribery fraud and malpractices and to lead the country towards a prosperous era, this programme will create a broad political and social culture, empower and strengthen the administrative system and will make the judiciary system and law enforcing authorities proper and correct.

This is based on the President’s dedication towards building a country deprived of fraud and corruption, being aware of the current challenges ahead as a nation, providing vigour and strength to stand up as one nation.

Everyone is invited to join this programme as a pillar of the force that stand against fraud and corruption eliminating corruption, fraud, waste, and bribery and malpractices, the PMD said.

The public is requested to send their valuable ideas to “National Movement Against Waste and Corruption, Presidential Secretariat, Colombo 01” before 1st of march 2018, or to the fax number 011-2431502 or to the e-mail zerocorruption@presidentsoffice.lk .

Source: PMD