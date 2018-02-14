President Maithripala Sirisena will make a special statement regarding the future actions of the government, before Friday (Feb. 16), Minister Susil Premajayantha said.

He was speaking to reporters outside the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, a short while ago, following a discussion held with the President.

Following the crushing defeat it suffered in the local authorities elections, Sri Lanka’s ruling coalition comprising the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) led by President Sirisena, and the United National Party (UNP) led by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, has been on the verge of a break up.

The government said on Wednesday that it had appointed a special committee to decide on the future of the unity government.

The discussion also took place during the Cabinet meeting held today at the Presidential Secretariat with the presence of all ministers, the President and the PM.