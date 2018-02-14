Building collapses in Grandpass

UPDATE (5.33pm): Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara said that the death toll following the collapse of a building in Grandpass has climbed to 7.

He said that the deceased includes 3 females and 4 males. Another 2 persons are injured, he said.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

UPDATE (5.01pm): The death toll following the collapse of a building in Grandpass has risen to four with another two persons critically injured, a spokesman for the General Hospital in Colombo said.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

At least two persons were killed while another two were wounded after a building collapsed in Grandpass.

Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara said that an old building used for storing tea leaves has collapsed at Dr Britto Babapulle Place in Grandpass, Colombo.

The Fire Brigade said that rescue operations are currently being carried out at the scene as more people are suspected to be trapped under the rubble.