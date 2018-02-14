Former Senior DIG Prasanna Nanayakkara remanded

Former Senior DIG Prasanna Nanayakkara remanded

February 14, 2018   05:52 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

Ad

Retired Senior DIG Prasanna Nanayakkara has been ordered remanded until Friday (Feb. 16).

The former Senior DIG was arrested last night by the CID for allegedly concealing evidence on the murder of journalist Lasantha Wickrematunge.

He was produced before Mount Lavinia Magistrate Mohamed Mihail today (14). 

Nanayakkara was the Senior DIG in charge of Western Province (South) at the time of Lasantha Wickramatunge’s murder while the area of Mount Lavinia also came under his jurisdiction. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories