Former Senior DIG Prasanna Nanayakkara remanded

Retired Senior DIG Prasanna Nanayakkara has been ordered remanded until Friday (Feb. 16).

The former Senior DIG was arrested last night by the CID for allegedly concealing evidence on the murder of journalist Lasantha Wickrematunge.

He was produced before Mount Lavinia Magistrate Mohamed Mihail today (14).

Nanayakkara was the Senior DIG in charge of Western Province (South) at the time of Lasantha Wickramatunge’s murder while the area of Mount Lavinia also came under his jurisdiction.