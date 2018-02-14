President requested to appoint new PM from UPFA

The UPFA General Secretary Mahinda Amaraweera and the SLFP National Organiser Susil Premajayantha have requested the President to appoint a new Prime Minister from the UPFA/SLFP who commands majority support in Parliament.

The request was sent to the President in writing today (14), Secretary of the SLFP media committee MP Thilanga Sumathipala said.

SLFP members including several Minister have repeatedly called for the removal of UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe from the post of Prime Minister in the wake of the defeat suffered by the UPFA and UNP at the local government election.

However, UNP MPs and Ministers have called for the forming of a single-party government by the UNP and thereby ending the unity government with the SLFP.