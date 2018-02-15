President appoints members to commission probing airlines

-

The members of commission to inquire and report the malpractices in SriLankan Airlines, Mihin Air Ltd and SriLankan Catering Ltd, were given appointments at the presidential secretariat by President Maithripala Sirisena.

Retired Supreme Court Judge Anil Gunarathna has been appointed as the President of the commission, and Court of Appeal Judge Gamini Rohan Amarasekara, Retired High Court Judge Piyasena Ranasinghe, Retired Deputy Auditor General M. D. A. Harald, the Director General of the Sri Lanka Accounting and Auditing Standards Monitoring Board Ms. W. J. K. Geeganage have been appointed as the members of the Commission.

The commission will inquire into the malpractices in the three state institutions during the period from 6th of January 2016 to 31 of January 2018.

-PMD