24-hour water cut in Colombo and Suburbs on Feb.17

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) has announced a 24-hours water cut to several areas in Colombo.

Accordingly, the water supply to Colombo 1, 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11 will be disrupted and water to Colombo 12 and 13 will be supplied under low pressure commencing from 9 a.m. on February 17 until 9 a.m., the following day.

The NWSDB said that the decision to disrupt the water supply was made to carryout essential maintenance work at the main water supply line running from the Ambatale water purification center to Maligakanda.

The public are urged by NWSDB to collect sufficient amount of water prior to the water-cut.

