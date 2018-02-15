Winning candidates to meet President today

A Special Meeting will be held between President Maithripala Sirisena and the candidates elected from Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) and aligned parties at the local government election, reports President Media.

The meeting is scheduled to be held in Presidential Secretariat today (15).

All winning candidates of SLFP, United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA), Ceylon Workers’ Congress (CWC), National Congress, and the Eelam People’s Democratic Party (EPDP) in the Local Government Election will participate in the discussion, according to PMD.