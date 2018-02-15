Accepting appeals for Grade Five Scholarship Exam ends today

The deadline for accepting appeals for student admissions to grade 06 in 2018, based on 2017 Grade Five Scholarship Examination results will conclude today (15), announced the Department of Examinations.

A month was allocated to accept appeals starting from January 15 to February 15, according to the Ministry of Education.

Application forms can be obtained from the official website of the Ministry of Education and duly filled Appeal Application forms should be referred to the Ministry of Education in Registered Post.