Injured woman in Grandpass incident loses leg

A woman who was wounded hospitalized following the collapse of a building in Grandpass had her leg amputated today (15).

Seven persons were killed including 3 females and 4 males and two others were injured following the collapse of the building yesterday (14).

The owner of the building was also among the deceased, according to police.

An old building used for storing tea leaves collapsed at Dr Britto Babapulle Place in Grandpass, Colombo.

A person who was injured in the incident is currently receiving treatment in ward No. 71 at the Colombo National Hospital while a woman who was critically injured underwent surgery last night.

A spokesman for the hospital said that one of her legs was amputated.