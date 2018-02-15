President to meet Electoral Organizers today

All Electoral Organisers of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) have been summoned to Colombo for a special discussion with President Maithripala Sirisena today (15) evening.

The discussion will be held at the Presidential Secretariat and it will focus on the parties’ future political activities.

Meanwhile, a Special Meeting will be held today between President Maithripala Sirisena and the candidates elected from Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) and aligned parties at the local government election, reports President Media.

The meeting is scheduled to be held in Presidential Secretariat today (15).

All winning candidates of SLFP, United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA), Ceylon Workers’ Congress (CWC), National Congress, and the Eelam People’s Democratic Party (EPDP) in the Local Government Election will participate in the discussion, according to PMD.

Meanwhile, Ceylon Workers Congress (CWC) says it will support any decision reached by the President to address the present political status.

Party Leader Parliamentarian Arumugam Thondaman reportedly made this statement during a meeting held between party members and the President last evening.

The Presidents Media Division noted the present political climate was discussed at length during the meeting which was held at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday (14).