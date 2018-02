A Kazakhstan woman was found dead by drowning in the swimming pool of a hotel in Induruwa, Kosgoda last evening (14), according to police.

The incident occurred at 3.30 pm when the tourist woman accidently fell into the swimming pool and she was admitted to Balapitiya Hospital.

However, the victim was pronounced dead while receiving treatments at the Hospital.

The post-mortem of the body will be conducted today (15).