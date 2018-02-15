Australian Ambassador for People Smuggling meets Navy COS

Australian Ambassador for People Smuggling meets Navy COS

February 15, 2018   12:27 pm

- NEWS.LK
Ad

Dr. Geoffrey Shaw, Ambassador for People Smuggling and Human Trafficking for Australia met Chief of Staff of the Navy, Rear Admiral Neil Rosayro at the Naval Headquarters in Colombo yesterday (February 14).

The occasion was also attended by Director General Operations, Rear Admiral Piyal De Silva, Director General Coast Guard, Rear Admiral Samantha Wimalathunga, Director Naval Intelligence, Captain Sanjeewa Premarathna, Defence Attaché of the Australian High Commission in Sri Lanka, Group Captain Sean Unwin and several officials from Australia.

During the discussion, they exchanged views on issues pertinent to people smuggling, drug trafficking, illegal fishing practices and discussed collaborative measures to address these transnational crimes.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories