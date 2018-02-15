Australian Ambassador for People Smuggling meets Navy COS

- NEWS.LK

Dr. Geoffrey Shaw, Ambassador for People Smuggling and Human Trafficking for Australia met Chief of Staff of the Navy, Rear Admiral Neil Rosayro at the Naval Headquarters in Colombo yesterday (February 14).

The occasion was also attended by Director General Operations, Rear Admiral Piyal De Silva, Director General Coast Guard, Rear Admiral Samantha Wimalathunga, Director Naval Intelligence, Captain Sanjeewa Premarathna, Defence Attaché of the Australian High Commission in Sri Lanka, Group Captain Sean Unwin and several officials from Australia.

During the discussion, they exchanged views on issues pertinent to people smuggling, drug trafficking, illegal fishing practices and discussed collaborative measures to address these transnational crimes.