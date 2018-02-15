Ceylon Workers Congress (CWC) president and Nuwara-Eliya District MP Muttu Sivalingam has been sworn in as the Deputy Minister of Primary Industries.

He was sworn in before President Maithripala Sirisena at the Presidential Secretariat today (15), the President Media Division said.

The members of the Ceylon Workers’ Congress (CWC) including its leader Arumugam Thondaman met with President Sirisena at the Presidential Secretariat, yesterday (14).

During the meeting, the current political situation was discussed and Mr. Thondaman stated that he would give support to any decision that would be made by the President, the PMD said.