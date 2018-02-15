CWCs Muttu Sivalingam appointed as Deputy Minister

CWCs Muttu Sivalingam appointed as Deputy Minister

February 15, 2018   01:43 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

Ad

Ceylon Workers Congress (CWC) president and Nuwara-Eliya District MP Muttu Sivalingam has been sworn in as the Deputy Minister of Primary Industries.

He was sworn in before President Maithripala Sirisena at the Presidential Secretariat today (15), the President Media Division said. 

The members of the Ceylon Workers’ Congress (CWC) including its leader Arumugam Thondaman met with President Sirisena at the Presidential Secretariat, yesterday (14).

During the meeting, the current political situation was discussed and Mr. Thondaman stated that he would give support to any decision that would be made by the President, the PMD said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories