The Government’s attention has been drawn towards a Cabinet reshuffle within this week, Cabinet Spokesman Minister Rajitha Senaratne said.

He made these comments during the weekly cabinet press briefing held today (15).

The Health Minister also said that although a Cabinet reshuffle could happen, the existing Yahapalana (good governance) government will continue for the remaining two-and-a-half-years in the same way.

However, Dr Senaratne admitted that those within the government itself are criticizing the government.