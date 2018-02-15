Sagala ready to give up his ministerial portfolio

Law and order Minister Sagala Ratnayaka says that he is ready to resign from his ministerial portfolio for the benefit of United National Party.

The Minister made this statement on his official Facebook page today (15).

Issuing a statement, Ratnayaka said that he informed the UNP Parliamentary Group that he has no intention of serving as the Law and order Minister.

“I informed the Prime Minster this morning, that I will not hesitate to repatriate any position on behalf of the United National Party and I am prepared to do my utmost best to help the welfare of the party,

This is a personal decision I have taken to strengthen the party at this moment, and I will remain loyal to the party. Furthermore, I will be ready to carry out any other duties assigned by the PM to serve the public,” his Facebook post reads.