Kelani Valley railway line to be closed from tomorrow

Kelani Valley railway line will be temporarily closed for two days due to an essential maintenance work, announced the Sri Lanka Railways Department.

Accordingly, the railway line will be closed from 8pm tomorrow (16) until 4am February 19 said Assistant Railway Superintendant Vijaya Samarasinghe.

The train service will resume on February 19 at 4 am Samarasinghe said.

The inconvenience caused to passengers due to the action is much regretted he added.