Minimum age of criminal responsibility to be increased

Sri Lanka is to amend the Criminal Procedure Code Act for increasing the minimum age of a child who is considered as responsible for a crime up to 12 years.

The current minimum age of criminal responsibility in the country is 8 years.

Justice Minister Thalatha Athukorala had submitted a cabinet paper for the Amendment of Criminal Procedure Code Act No – 15 of 1979 for the above purpose.

Co-cabinet Spokesman Gayantha Karunathilake toady said that it was decided to publish the prepared bill in gazette and present it in parliament for approval.

Meanwhile Sri Lanka’s Cabinet has also decided to introduce a new Indigenous Medicine Council Act for regularizing activities of Ayurveda Medical Council.

It was decided to prepare a separate bill for detaching the council from the existing act and prepare a fresh act.