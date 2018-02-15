Lahiru Weerasekara and Ven. Tampitiye Sugatananda Thera remanded

February 15, 2018   04:19 pm

By Manushi Silva

Fort Magistrate Court today (15) ordered to remand Inter University Students’ Federation (IUSF) Convener Lahiru Weerasekara and Convener of the Inter-University Bhikkhu Federation (IUBF) Ven. Tampitiye Sugatananda Thera until February 28.

They were arrested on charges of violating court orders by creating a tense situation by blocking roads while harassing the public during their protest against SAITM, according to Ada Derana court correspondent.

Lahiru Weerasekera and Tampitiya Sugathananda Thera were arrested upon their arrival to Fort Magistrate Court for another case, today. 

Colombo Fort Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne issued the order after considering the request made by the police through a B report to arrest the suspects.

The Magistrate also pointed out that the suspects have carried out protests while breaching court orders in a number of instances earlier. 

