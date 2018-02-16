Annual Report of Finance Commission handed over to President

-

The Annual Report for the year 2016 of the Finance Commission of Sri Lanka was handed over to President Maithripala Sirisena at the Presidential Secretariat, today (15).

The report of the Commission was presented to the President by the Chairman of the Finance Commission, Uditha H. Palihakkara. The Governor of the Central Bank,Dr. Indrajith Kumaraswamy and Secretary to the Finance Ministry, Dr.

R.H.S Samaratunga were also present on this occasion.

- PMD