Weather today

Light showers will occur in the Eastern, Central and Uva provinces and in the Hambantota district. Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the Western province and in Galle, Matara and Ratnapura districts after 2.00pm.

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.



Fairly strong gusty winds (up to 40 kmph) can be expected in Uva and North-western provinces and in the Hambantota and Ampara districts.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Central provinces during the morning.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

- Department of Meteorology