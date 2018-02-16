Vehicle movement in K.Cyril Perera Mawatha restricted; Kelani Valley railway line closed today

Vehicular movement along the road from 06 lane, K.Cyril Perera Mawatha to Sugathadasa Stadium will be restricted from today (16), until Monday (19), owing to construction activities on pipelines in the area.

The flow of traffic will be limited from 9 p.m. today till 5 p.m. February 19 and the police advise motorists to use alternate routes.

Meanwhile, Kelani Valley railway line will be temporarily closed for two days due to an essential maintenance work, announced the Sri Lanka Railways Department.

Accordingly, the railway line will be closed from 8p.m. today (16) until 4a.m. February 19 said Assistant Railway Superintendant Vijaya Samarasinghe.

The train service will resume on February 19 at 4 a.m. Samarasinghe said.

The inconvenience caused to passengers due to the action is much regretted he added.