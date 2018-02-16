Youth stabbed to death in Hokandara

A youth was stabbed to death in Athurugiriya,Hokandara North earlier today (16).

The Police said that the suspect has broken into the deceased individual’s house, stabbed him to death and had fled the area.

The deceased was identified as a 19-year-old youth residing in Hokandara North.

The cause for the murder has not yet been revealed.

Investigations into the incident are being carried out by Athurugiriya Police to apprehend the suspect.